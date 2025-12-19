Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Ilham Aliyev

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Dear brother,

Your Excellency, I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday, and take great pleasure in conveying my best wishes to you.

We regard you as a true patriot and dedicated son of our eternal brother, the Azerbaijani people, a wise and loyal leader, an outstanding statesman of our time, a great politician with high respect and influence on the international stage. We hold you in high esteem.

Thanks to your extensive knowledge and experience in the field of public administration, your far-sighted, visionary and effective policy, not only the territorial integrity of your native Motherland has been restored, but also its position and reputation in the international arena have been enhanced year after year, and all of these achievements make us infinitely happy.

At this point, I wish to underscore the comprehensive support of the world community for the major regional and global initiatives you have put forward.

We note with pleasure that thanks to your great services and decisive efforts to strengthen strategic partnership and allied relations between our friendly and fraternal states, our fraternal relations have reached a completely new qualitative level.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I firmly believe through our joint efforts to achieve the ultimate goals we have set, as well as thanks to our high-level active and constructive dialogue, our multifaceted and long-term cooperation will continue to develop productively for the shared progress of our brotherly peoples.

My dear friend, I once again sincerely congratulate you on this joyous and memorable occasion. I pray to Almighty Allah for robust health and happiness for you and your family members. May you attain new achievements in your highly responsible state activity for the peace and prosperity of your country. I also wish the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace, enduring progress, and well-being."