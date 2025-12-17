Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Service and combat activity of Azerbaijan Air Force inspected

    Military
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 20:51
    Service and combat activity of Azerbaijan Air Force inspected

    Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzada, visited Air Force military units, met with personnel, and inspected their service and combat activities as well as the quality of winter preparedness, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    During the meeting with personnel, it was emphasized that under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, successful reforms carried out in the Armed Forces have resulted in the formation of highly combat-ready military units and their provision with modern military equipment. It was also noted that special attention will continue to be paid to the training of professional personnel.

    The Air Force commander gave relevant instructions to increase both the intensity and quality of training and exercises during the training period, with the aim of further enhancing combat readiness and the professional level of personnel, as well as ensuring the practical mastery of modern weapons and equipment available to the units.

    Photo
    Hərbi Hava Qüvvələrinin xidməti-döyüş fəaliyyəti yoxlanılıb
    Photo
    Проведена инспекция служебно-боевой деятельности ВВС Азербайджана

