Service and combat activity of Azerbaijan Air Force inspected

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzada, visited Air Force military units, met with personnel, and inspected their service and combat activities as well as the quality of winter preparedness, Report informs, citing the ministry.

During the meeting with personnel, it was emphasized that under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, successful reforms carried out in the Armed Forces have resulted in the formation of highly combat-ready military units and their provision with modern military equipment. It was also noted that special attention will continue to be paid to the training of professional personnel.

The Air Force commander gave relevant instructions to increase both the intensity and quality of training and exercises during the training period, with the aim of further enhancing combat readiness and the professional level of personnel, as well as ensuring the practical mastery of modern weapons and equipment available to the units.