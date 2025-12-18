Evgeny Vinokurov: Central Asia's total GDP to exceed $600B in 2025

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) expects average economic growth in Central Asian countries to reach 6.6% by the end of 2025, Evgeny Vinokurov, Vice Chairman and Chief Economist at the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), said during the presentation of the Macroeconomic Forecast for 2026–2028, Report informs.

"We forecast growth of 5.9% in Kazakhstan, 10.3% in Kyrgyzstan, 8.3% in Tajikistan, and 7.4% in Uzbekistan," Vinokurov said.

He added that in 2026, the region's economy is expected to grow by about 6.1%: "The combined GDP of Central Asian countries will exceed $600 billion."

According to EDB projections, in 2026, Kazakhstan's economy will grow by 5.5%, Kyrgyzstan's by 9.3%, Tajikistan's by 8.1%, and Uzbekistan's by 6.8%.

Touching on inflation forecasts, Vinokurov noted that price growth in most Central Asian countries will gradually slow down: "By the end of 2026, annual inflation is expected to be around 9.7% in Kazakhstan, 8.3% in Kyrgyzstan, 6.7% in Uzbekistan, and 4.5% in Tajikistan."