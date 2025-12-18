Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Evgeny Vinokurov: Central Asia's total GDP to exceed $600B in 2025

    Finance
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 17:34
    Evgeny Vinokurov: Central Asia's total GDP to exceed $600B in 2025

    The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) expects average economic growth in Central Asian countries to reach 6.6% by the end of 2025, Evgeny Vinokurov, Vice Chairman and Chief Economist at the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), said during the presentation of the Macroeconomic Forecast for 2026–2028, Report informs.

    "We forecast growth of 5.9% in Kazakhstan, 10.3% in Kyrgyzstan, 8.3% in Tajikistan, and 7.4% in Uzbekistan," Vinokurov said.

    He added that in 2026, the region's economy is expected to grow by about 6.1%: "The combined GDP of Central Asian countries will exceed $600 billion."

    According to EDB projections, in 2026, Kazakhstan's economy will grow by 5.5%, Kyrgyzstan's by 9.3%, Tajikistan's by 8.1%, and Uzbekistan's by 6.8%.

    Touching on inflation forecasts, Vinokurov noted that price growth in most Central Asian countries will gradually slow down: "By the end of 2026, annual inflation is expected to be around 9.7% in Kazakhstan, 8.3% in Kyrgyzstan, 6.7% in Uzbekistan, and 4.5% in Tajikistan."

    EDB Central Asia GDP Eurasian Development Bank Evgeny Vinokurov
    Yevgeni Vinokurov: "Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələrinin ümumi ÜDM-i 600 milyard dolları keçəcək"
    Евгений Винокуров: Совокупный ВВП стран Центральной Азии превысит отметку в $600 млрд

    Latest News

    18:59

    Pezeshkian: Iran has no plans to develop nuclear bomb

    Region
    18:38

    UK imposes sanctions on four Russian oil companies

    Other countries
    18:30

    US public and political figures to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:22

    Zelenskyy reports progress in peace plan talks with US

    Other countries
    18:12
    Photo

    UN Resident Coordinator holds meeting at ANAMA

    Domestic policy
    18:01
    Photo

    Uzbek delegation explores Shusha's cultural heritage

    Cultural policy
    18:00

    Azerbaijan introduces new museum fees for foreign visitors

    Tourism
    17:55

    Zelenskyy says Ukraine will cut drone production without EU funding

    Other countries
    17:48

    Ankara hosts talks on countering disinformation targeting Turkic world

    Media
    All News Feed