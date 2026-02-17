Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Japanese figure skaters break world record for historic gold at Olympics

    Individual sports
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 10:21
    The second and final day of Olympic Pairs figure skating brought records, history and heartbreak.

    According to Report, citing Forbes, after a disappointing performance in the short program, defending world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (Japan) rocketed from fifth place to Olympic gold.

    Miura and Kihara posted a staggering 158.13 in Monday's free skate, earning Olympic gold and setting a world record under the new scoring system. With their win, the pair earned Japan's first medal - and first gold - in Olympic pairs figure skating.

    Georgia's Anastasia Metelkina and Luka Berulava also made history on Monday, winning the nation's first Winter Olympic medal in any event, a silver.

    After taking an impressive lead in the short program, the German pair of Minerva Hase and Nikita Volodin settled for bronze. Both American pairs finished in the top ten in their Olympic debuts.

    Olympic Pairs Final Results: (Top Ten)

    1. Riku Miura/Ryuichi Kihara (Japan) - 231.24

    2. Anastasia Metelkina/Luka Berulava (Georgia) - 221.75

    3. Minerva Hase/Nikita Volodin (Germany) - 219.09

    4. Maria Pavlova/Alexei Sviatchenko (Hungary) - 215.26

    5. Wenjing Sui/Cong Han (China) - 208.64

    6. Sara Conti/Niccolo Macii (Italy) - 203.19

    7. Emily Chan/Spencer Akira Howe (United States) - 200.31

    8. Lia Pereira/Trennt Michaud (Canada) - 199.66

    9. Ellie Kam/Danny O"Shea (United States) - 194.58

    10. Annika Hocke/Robert Kunkel (Germany) - 194.11

    Yaponiyalı fiqurlu konkisürənlər dünya rekordu ilə Olimpiya çempionu olublar

