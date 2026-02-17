Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Marta Kos to visit Armenia in May

    Region
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 14:36
    Marta Kos to visit Armenia in May

    EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will take part in the first Armenia–EU summit, scheduled to be held in Yerevan in May this year.

    Report informs, citing Armenian media, that Armenia"s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received a delegation led by Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission"s Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood Policy.

    The meeting focused on issues related to the implementation of the Armenia–EU strategic partnership agenda.

    "Ahead of the visit of EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and the Armenia–EU summit, the sides agreed to continue work on identifying possible new initiatives in cooperation between Armenia and the EU," the statement said.

