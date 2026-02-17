Azerbaijan, Israel mull prospects for co-op in clean energy

Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed potential areas of bilateral cooperation in clean energy development, Farhad Mammadov, CEO of the Green Energy Corridor (GECO, Black Sea Energy) joint venture, created as part of a project to export green energy along the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe route, wrote on LinkedIn, Report informs.

Mammadov noted that during a bilateral online meeting between representatives of the Azerbaijani and Israeli energy ministries, a presentation of the GECO project was given, highlighting its strategic vision, regional significance, and progress achieved to date.

The parties also exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation, particularly in the area of ​​experience sharing and future opportunities for cooperation in clean energy development, reads the post.

A memorandum of understanding on the creation of a joint venture for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green corridor project was signed on July 25, 2023, between Georgia, Hungary, Romania, and Azerbaijan.

The Black Sea submarine cable is a major infrastructure project that will directly connect Georgia and Romania and link the power systems of the South Caucasus and Southeastern Europe. The submarine cable will be over 1,155 km long (1,115 km underwater and 40 km on land), with a voltage of 525 kV and a capacity of 1,300 MW. Completion of the submarine power cable across the Black Sea is scheduled for 2032.

The Central Asia-Azerbaijan Energy Corridor, being developed by Azerbaijan in cooperation with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which possess significant solar energy potential, could eventually be linked to the Caspian-Black Sea Corridor, connecting large regions of Central Asia with Europe across two seas. On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the AIIB, agreed to launch the first phase of the Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative. The parties signed a cooperation agreement to prepare a feasibility study for the project, which envisions integrating the energy systems of the three countries and creating a renewable energy supply route to Europe.