Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Yakovenko: Ansys Conference strengthens technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and US

    ICT
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 14:56
    Yakovenko: Ansys Conference strengthens technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and US

    Strategic partnership relations have been established between Azerbaijan and the United States, Igor Yakovenko, CEO of AZEL Systems, said at the conference "Ansys: Digital Engineering and Innovative Solutions in Azerbaijan."

    According to Report, Yakovenko noted that the event represents an important, though relatively small, component of bilateral cooperation.

    "Today's conference is one of the small but significant elements of this partnership. I hope that through such initiatives, American technologies will become more accessible to Azerbaijan's economy. This will benefit both countries - the United States and Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

    The CEO recalled that AZEL Systems has been a member of the American Chamber of Commerce for several decades.

    "Together with SOCAR Downstream, we submitted a digitalization project to the World Refining Association, the largest business association in its field, and on November 18, 2025, it was recognized as the best project," Yakovenko added.

    According to him, AZEL Systems implements complex ERP system integration projects, provides IT solutions for engineering, and is engaged in system integration.

    "This means we are able to offer comprehensive turnkey solutions in digitalization, informatization, and other related areas," he said.

    Ansys Conference AZEL Systems Igor Yakovenko
    İqor Yakovenko: "Ansys" konfransı Azərbaycan və ABŞ arasında texnoloji əməkdaşlığı gücləndirir"
    Яковенко: Конференция Ansys укрепляет технологическое сотрудничество Азербайджана и США

    Latest News

    15:40

    Baku Steel Company has successfully implemented SAP S/4HANA

    Domestic policy
    15:33

    Azerbaijan to hold another bird flu monitoring

    Health
    15:29

    Jim Chiampardas: Ansys aims to expand operations across EMEA region

    Business
    15:09

    Azerbaijan sees nearly 32% surge in revenues from fruit, vegetable exports

    Economy
    14:56

    Yakovenko: Ansys Conference strengthens technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and US

    ICT
    14:51
    Photo

    Personnel of Emergency Situations Ministry equipped with special demining robots

    Karabakh
    14:36

    Azerbaijan, Israel mull prospects for co-op in clean energy

    Energy
    14:36

    Marta Kos to visit Armenia in May

    Region
    14:33

    Türkiye tightens penalties for LGBT promotion

    Region
    All News Feed