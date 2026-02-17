Yakovenko: Ansys Conference strengthens technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and US

Strategic partnership relations have been established between Azerbaijan and the United States, Igor Yakovenko, CEO of AZEL Systems, said at the conference "Ansys: Digital Engineering and Innovative Solutions in Azerbaijan."

According to Report, Yakovenko noted that the event represents an important, though relatively small, component of bilateral cooperation.

"Today's conference is one of the small but significant elements of this partnership. I hope that through such initiatives, American technologies will become more accessible to Azerbaijan's economy. This will benefit both countries - the United States and Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

The CEO recalled that AZEL Systems has been a member of the American Chamber of Commerce for several decades.

"Together with SOCAR Downstream, we submitted a digitalization project to the World Refining Association, the largest business association in its field, and on November 18, 2025, it was recognized as the best project," Yakovenko added.

According to him, AZEL Systems implements complex ERP system integration projects, provides IT solutions for engineering, and is engaged in system integration.

"This means we are able to offer comprehensive turnkey solutions in digitalization, informatization, and other related areas," he said.