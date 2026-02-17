Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Personnel of Emergency Situations Ministry equipped with special demining robots

    Karabakh
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 14:51
    Personnel of Emergency Situations Ministry equipped with special demining robots

    Personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) involved in demining operations in the liberated territories have been equipped with specialized demining robots.

    According to a Report correspondent from Aghdam, journalists were informed of this during a media tour organized by the Ministry to familiarize the press with the progress of demining activities in the liberated areas.

    According to the information provided, demining operations are being carried out in designated directions, in villages and settlements, as well as around reservoirs and along irrigation canals.

    The personnel engaged in demining are equipped with the most advanced equipment and technologies, including modern remotely operated GCS-200 demining robots. The staff have completed relevant training courses in this field and received accreditation.

    Specially trained dogs are also being used in the demining operations.

    GCS-200 demining robots Ministry of Emergency Situations
    Photo
    FHN-in minatəmizləmə əməliyyatına cəlb olunmuş şəxsi heyəti xüsusi robotlarla təchiz edilib
    Photo
    Задействованный в разминировании персонал МЧС оснащен специальными роботами

    Latest News

    15:40

    Baku Steel Company has successfully implemented SAP S/4HANA

    Domestic policy
    15:33

    Azerbaijan to hold another bird flu monitoring

    Health
    15:29

    Jim Chiampardas: Ansys aims to expand operations across EMEA region

    Business
    15:09

    Azerbaijan sees nearly 32% surge in revenues from fruit, vegetable exports

    Economy
    14:56

    Yakovenko: Ansys Conference strengthens technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and US

    ICT
    14:51
    Photo

    Personnel of Emergency Situations Ministry equipped with special demining robots

    Karabakh
    14:36

    Azerbaijan, Israel mull prospects for co-op in clean energy

    Energy
    14:36

    Marta Kos to visit Armenia in May

    Region
    14:33

    Türkiye tightens penalties for LGBT promotion

    Region
    All News Feed