Personnel of Emergency Situations Ministry equipped with special demining robots

Personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) involved in demining operations in the liberated territories have been equipped with specialized demining robots.

According to a Report correspondent from Aghdam, journalists were informed of this during a media tour organized by the Ministry to familiarize the press with the progress of demining activities in the liberated areas.

According to the information provided, demining operations are being carried out in designated directions, in villages and settlements, as well as around reservoirs and along irrigation canals.

The personnel engaged in demining are equipped with the most advanced equipment and technologies, including modern remotely operated GCS-200 demining robots. The staff have completed relevant training courses in this field and received accreditation.

Specially trained dogs are also being used in the demining operations.