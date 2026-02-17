Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Türkiye tightens penalties for LGBT promotion

    Region
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 14:33
    Türkiye tightens penalties for LGBT promotion

    In Türkiye, individuals, who promote or encourage LGBT, will face prison sentences of up to 3 years (under current law, the maximum is 1 year), Report informs via the Turkish newspaper, Yeni Gazete.

    It was noted that the Justice Ministry of Türkiye has prepared a new draft law proposing amendments to the Civil and Criminal Codes.

    Under the proposed changes, holding engagement or marriage ceremonies for same‑sex couples will be punishable by up to 4 years in prison.

    The draft also introduces stricter rules regarding gender-affirming surgeries. A person wishing to change their sex must personally apply to the court for permission. To obtain permission, the applicant must be at least 25 years old and unmarried. The current legislation sets the age limit at 18.

    Furthermore, anyone who performs gender-affirming surgeries in violation of the legal requirements will face imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and fines. If such a surgery is performed on a child or by an unauthorized person, the penalties will be doubled.

    A person who undergoes sex reassignment surgery in violation of the law will be sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison.

    It was stated that the purpose of these proposed changes is to protect the institution of family, prevent attacks on public morality and values, and more effectively combat "gender‑neutralization" movements.

    Turkiye LGBT
    Türkiyədə LGBT təbliğatı ilə bağlı cəzalar sərtləşdirilir
    В Турции ужесточаются наказания за пропаганду ЛГБТ

    Latest News

    15:40

    Baku Steel Company has successfully implemented SAP S/4HANA

    Domestic policy
    15:33

    Azerbaijan to hold another bird flu monitoring

    Health
    15:29

    Jim Chiampardas: Ansys aims to expand operations across EMEA region

    Business
    15:09

    Azerbaijan sees nearly 32% surge in revenues from fruit, vegetable exports

    Economy
    14:56

    Yakovenko: Ansys Conference strengthens technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and US

    ICT
    14:51
    Photo

    Personnel of Emergency Situations Ministry equipped with special demining robots

    Karabakh
    14:36

    Azerbaijan, Israel mull prospects for co-op in clean energy

    Energy
    14:36

    Marta Kos to visit Armenia in May

    Region
    14:33

    Türkiye tightens penalties for LGBT promotion

    Region
    All News Feed