Türkiye tightens penalties for LGBT promotion

In Türkiye, individuals, who promote or encourage LGBT, will face prison sentences of up to 3 years (under current law, the maximum is 1 year), Report informs via the Turkish newspaper, Yeni Gazete.

It was noted that the Justice Ministry of Türkiye has prepared a new draft law proposing amendments to the Civil and Criminal Codes.

Under the proposed changes, holding engagement or marriage ceremonies for same‑sex couples will be punishable by up to 4 years in prison.

The draft also introduces stricter rules regarding gender-affirming surgeries. A person wishing to change their sex must personally apply to the court for permission. To obtain permission, the applicant must be at least 25 years old and unmarried. The current legislation sets the age limit at 18.

Furthermore, anyone who performs gender-affirming surgeries in violation of the legal requirements will face imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and fines. If such a surgery is performed on a child or by an unauthorized person, the penalties will be doubled.

A person who undergoes sex reassignment surgery in violation of the law will be sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison.

It was stated that the purpose of these proposed changes is to protect the institution of family, prevent attacks on public morality and values, and more effectively combat "gender‑neutralization" movements.