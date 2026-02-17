Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan sees nearly 32% surge in revenues from fruit, vegetable exports

    Economy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 15:09
    In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 60,692 tons of fruits and vegetables worth almost $79.7 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to data, this represents an increase of 2,619 tons, or 4.5% in volume and just over $19.2 million, or 31.7% in value, compared to the same period last year.

    Fruit and vegetable exports accounted for 29.7% of Azerbaijan's major non‑oil product exports in January.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026, down 30.5% compared to the same month last year. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 26.4%, and imports fell by 36.5%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower than in January 2025.

    Azərbaycan meyvə-tərəvəz ixracından qazancını 32 %-ə yaxın artırıb

