Azerbaijan, Qatar have strong potential to expand cooperation, minister says

There are significant opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov said at an official reception in Baku held on the occasion of Qatar's National Day, Report informs.

According to the minister, expanding joint efforts particularly in transport and logistics, making use of Azerbaijan's transit potential, and strengthening bilateral ties in finance, education, culture and tourism would serve the mutual interests of both countries and give new impetus to their strategic partnership.

Heydarov noted that Qatar's sustainable and dynamic development has created a solid foundation for further deepening bilateral relations and identifying new areas of cooperation.

"In this regard, the Azerbaijan–Qatar Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Commission serves as the main institutional mechanism for the development of economic cooperation," he said.

The minister stressed that this successful development approach has paved the way for stronger Azerbaijan–Qatar relations and created a reliable basis for shaping new areas of cooperation.

"The existing legal framework between our countries provides a strong basis for expanding people-to-people contacts. Visa-free travel opportunities created through high-level agreements, along with regular direct flights between Baku and Doha, have significantly contributed to the development of tourism as well as the expansion of business and humanitarian ties. Overall, we highly appreciate Qatar's interest in broadening areas of cooperation," Heydarov added.