    Media
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 16:45
    55 employees of Global Media Group receive medals marking 150th anniversary of national press

    On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press, 55 executives and journalists from media outlets within the Global Media Group have been awarded the Jubilee Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)," Report informs.

    The recipients were recognized for their long-standing and effective work, professionalism, achievements in providing prompt and objective information, and significant contributions to the development of the national press in Azerbaijan.

    The Jubilee Medal was established based on relevant legislative amendments approved by a decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 20, 2025, a clear expression of the head of state's appreciation for the historical mission of the national press, journalistic work, and the important role of media in the development of society.

    This presidential decree is yet another manifestation of the special attention and care at the state level for the 150-year-long, honorable career of the Azerbaijani national press and a significant contribution to the development of freedom of speech and information.

    The Global Media Group employees awarded the anniversary medal represent the following media organizations:

    • Baku.TV – 10 people

    • Report News Agency – 14 people

    • Oxu.az – 9 people

    • Baku.ws – 5 people

    • Caliber.az – 6 people

    • Media.az – 1 people

    • Azerbaijani Editorial Office of the Kaspi Newspaper – 4 persons

    • Russian Editorial Office of the Kaspi Newspaper – 3 persons

    • Photostock.az Photo Agency – 1 person

    The Global Media Group team expresses its deep gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for this high level of government attention and trust, and pledges its resolute intention to continue its activities aimed at developing the national press and providing timely and reliable information to the public.

    Global Media Group medal 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani national press
    Photo
    "Global Media Group"un 55 əməkdaşı "Azərbaycan milli mətbuatının 150 illiyi" yubiley medalı ilə təltif olunub
    Photo
    55 сотрудников Global Media Group награждены медалью "150-летие национальной прессы"

