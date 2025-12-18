Uzbek delegation explores Shusha's cultural heritage

As part of Uzbekistan Culture Days held in Azerbaijan, a delegation from the brotherly country visited the city of Shusha, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry.

Visitors were briefed on Shusha's history, the prominent figures it contributed to Azerbaijan's culture and literature, and the acts of vandalism committed against the city's historical and cultural heritage during the years of Armenian occupation.

They were also informed about the liberation of Shusha after 28 years of occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War, achieved through the unprecedented heroism of the Azerbaijani Army.

It was noted that rapid reconstruction and restoration works have been carried out in the city within a short period, historical and religious monuments have been rebuilt, and the phased return of former internally displaced persons to their homeland is underway.

The delegation was told that Shusha successfully fulfilled its role as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023 and the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2024.

During the visit, the delegation toured the bullet-damaged statues of Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli, as well as Natavan's house, Natavan spring, Shusha fortress, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, and Bulbul's House-Museum.