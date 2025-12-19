Baku marks 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion on UNESCO World Heritage List
Domestic policy
- 19 December, 2025
- 19:08
An event was held to mark the 25th anniversary of the inclusion of Icherisheher, together with the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve told Report that during the event, congratulatory video messages from international partners were presented to mark the occasion.
The event continued with a musical program.
