Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Baku marks 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion on UNESCO World Heritage List

    Domestic policy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 19:08
    Baku marks 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion on UNESCO World Heritage List

    An event was held to mark the 25th anniversary of the inclusion of Icherisheher, together with the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

    The administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve told Report that during the event, congratulatory video messages from international partners were presented to mark the occasion.

    The event continued with a musical program.

    Icherisheher UNESCO World Heritage List
    Photo
    İçərişəhərin UNESCO-nun Ümumdünya İrs Siyahısına daxil edilməsinin 25 illiyi qeyd olunub
    В Баку отметили 25-летие включения "Ичеришехер" в Список всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО

    Latest News

    19:25

    Norway approves $8.2 billion in aid to Ukraine

    Other countries
    19:08

    Baku marks 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion on UNESCO World Heritage List

    Domestic policy
    18:39
    Photo

    Students of specialized boarding school visit Qarabag FC

    Football
    18:29

    Crashed UAV found in Izmit, Türkiye

    Region
    18:24

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects for media cooperation

    Media
    18:10

    Hunting season opens in Azerbaijan on December 20

    Ecology
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense steps up communication with media

    Military
    17:38
    Photo

    SOFAZ Supervisory Board approves 2026 draft budget for presidential submission

    Domestic policy
    17:30

    Five injured, including child, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

    Other countries
    All News Feed