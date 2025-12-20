Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani PM, Montenegro's foreign minister mull expanding bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 17:22
    Azerbaijani PM, Montenegro's foreign minister mull expanding bilateral cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimovic in Baku, according to the Cabinet of Ministers.

    According to Report, during the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of Azerbaijan–Montenegro relations across a range of areas.

    They also highlighted the mutual support provided by the two countries within international organizations.

    The talks focused on prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in trade and economic relations, investment promotion, energy, humanitarian affairs, tourism, and other fields.

    Ali Asadov Ervin Ibrahimović Montenegro Azerbaijan cooperation
    Əli Əsədov Monteneqro Baş nazirinin müavini ilə görüşüb
    Али Асадов встретился с вице-премьером Черногории

    Latest News

    17:54

    Zelenskyy hopes frozen Russian assets will be used in Ukraine's favor

    Other countries
    17:47

    US may continue strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria for another month

    Other countries
    17:34
    Photo

    First train delivering Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia reaches destination

    Foreign policy
    17:22

    Azerbaijani PM, Montenegro's foreign minister mull expanding bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:11

    Central Asia–Center gas pipeline disrupted in Russia's Volgograd region

    Other countries
    17:10

    Azerbaijan raises cement exports in January–November

    Business
    16:52

    Erdogan: Türkiye's defense exports rise 30% since start of year

    Other countries
    16:36

    Azerbaijan boosts direct investment in Türkiye in January–September

    Finance
    16:24

    Jordanian Air Force strikes Islamic State targets in Syria

    Other countries
    All News Feed