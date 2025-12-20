Azerbaijani PM, Montenegro's foreign minister mull expanding bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimovic in Baku, according to the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to Report, during the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of Azerbaijan–Montenegro relations across a range of areas.

They also highlighted the mutual support provided by the two countries within international organizations.

The talks focused on prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in trade and economic relations, investment promotion, energy, humanitarian affairs, tourism, and other fields.