Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand economic cooperation

Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to continue exploring opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

According to Report's correspondent in Abu Dhabi, the agreement was reached during a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The parties acknowledged that both societies are already experiencing tangible benefits from peace on the ground.

They expressed satisfaction with the commencement of bilateral trade, the ongoing export of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, as well as the transit of grain and other goods from third countries to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.