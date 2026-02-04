Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    New composition of Azerbaijan's external public debt announced

    Finance
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 11:49
    As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's external public debt amounted to just over $4.813 billion, of which 85.7% was denominated in US dollars, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

    The debt structure included 6.4% in euros, 3.2% in SDRs (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF), 3.1% in Japanese yen, and 1.6% in other currencies.

    Obligations with variable interest rates accounted for 49.5% of the external debt, while those with fixed rates made up 50.5%.

    In terms of maturity, 58.2% of the debt must be repaid within 5 years, 36.1% within 5 to 10 years, and 5.7% in more than 10 years.

    According to repayment schedules of existing loan agreements and Eurobonds, the average repayment period of Azerbaijan's external public debt is 5.1 years.

    Azərbaycanın xarici dövlət borcunun yeni tərkibi açıqlanıb
    Обнародована новая структура внешнего госдолга Азербайджана

