New composition of Azerbaijan's external public debt announced

As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's external public debt amounted to just over $4.813 billion, of which 85.7% was denominated in US dollars, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

The debt structure included 6.4% in euros, 3.2% in SDRs (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF), 3.1% in Japanese yen, and 1.6% in other currencies.

Obligations with variable interest rates accounted for 49.5% of the external debt, while those with fixed rates made up 50.5%.

In terms of maturity, 58.2% of the debt must be repaid within 5 years, 36.1% within 5 to 10 years, and 5.7% in more than 10 years.

According to repayment schedules of existing loan agreements and Eurobonds, the average repayment period of Azerbaijan's external public debt is 5.1 years.