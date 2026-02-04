Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan confirm readiness to strengthen peace, stability
Foreign policy
- 04 February, 2026
- 12:28
During talks in Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed reciprocal visits by civil society representatives and agreed on the need to expand confidence-building measures.
According to Report's correspondent from Abu Dhabi, the leaders discussed the implementation of TRIPP and other projects to develop transport connectivity.
The Azerbaijani President and Armenian Prime Minister reaffirmed their commitment to continue working to further strengthen peace and stability and agreed to maintain contacts to facilitate the process of bilateral normalization.
Latest News
12:37
CBA: Azerbaijan's current account balance to reach $3.7 billion in 2025Finance
12:28
Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan confirm readiness to strengthen peace, stabilityForeign policy
12:26
Azerbaijan's banking sector's excess liquid funds reach almost AZN4 billionFinance
12:21
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand economic cooperationForeign policy
12:19
Azerbaijan's Central Bank improves its GDP growth forecast for 2026Finance
11:57
Cash foreign currency trades in Azerbaijan exceeded $423M in 2025, says CBAFinance
11:53
SOCAR: Security measures at production facilities tightened amid adverse weatherEnergy
11:49
New composition of Azerbaijan's external public debt announcedFinance
11:37