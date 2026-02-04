Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan confirm readiness to strengthen peace, stability

    Foreign policy
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 12:28
    Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan confirm readiness to strengthen peace, stability

    During talks in Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed reciprocal visits by civil society representatives and agreed on the need to expand confidence-building measures.

    According to Report's correspondent from Abu Dhabi, the leaders discussed the implementation of TRIPP and other projects to develop transport connectivity.

    The Azerbaijani President and Armenian Prime Minister reaffirmed their commitment to continue working to further strengthen peace and stability and agreed to maintain contacts to facilitate the process of bilateral normalization.

