Armenian PM seeks to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan before parliamentary elections
- 11 February, 2026
- 09:01
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan is on the government's agenda ahead of parliamentary elections, Report informs.
"I have such an agenda. The schedule included signing the agreement last December, January, October, and April, because discussions on the draft peace treaty were completed in March 2025. So, we will continue to work on it," he said in an interview with Armenia's Public Television.
Parliamentary elections in Armenia are scheduled for June 7, 2026.
