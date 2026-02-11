Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Armenian PM seeks to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan before parliamentary elections

    Region
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 09:01
    Armenian PM seeks to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan before parliamentary elections

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan is on the government's agenda ahead of parliamentary elections, Report informs.

    "I have such an agenda. The schedule included signing the agreement last December, January, October, and April, because discussions on the draft peace treaty were completed in March 2025. So, we will continue to work on it," he said in an interview with Armenia's Public Television.

    Parliamentary elections in Armenia are scheduled for June 7, 2026.

    Nikol Pashinyan Armenia Azerbaijan peace treaty parliamentary elections
    Paşinyan Azərbaycanla sülh sazişini parlament seçkilərindən əvvəl imzalamaq istəyir
    Пашинян выступил за подписание договора с Азербайджаном до парламентских выборов

    Latest News

    09:42
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and United States expand cooperation in healthcare

    Health
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (11.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:20

    Qarabag move up nine places in world ranking

    Football
    09:04

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:01

    Armenian PM seeks to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan before parliamentary elections

    Region
    08:47

    Venezuela resumes oil supplies to Israel

    Other countries
    08:41

    Vance emphasizes Ilham Aliyev's leadership in advancing peace agenda

    Foreign policy
    08:35

    Vance: President Trump admires both Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Foreign policy
    08:30

    Ilham Aliyev: 'I had two meetings with President Trump in last six months'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed