Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.02.2026)
Finance
- 11 February, 2026
- 09:04
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
69.32
|
0.42
|
8.47
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
64.50
|
0.31
|
7.08
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,082.20
|
34.10
|
741.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
50,188.14
|
52.27
|
2,124.85
|
S&P 500
|
6,941.81
|
- 23.01
|
96.31
|
Nasdaq
|
23,102.47
|
- 136.20
|
- 139.52
|
Nikkei
|
57,650.54
|
60.00
|
7,311.06
|
Dax
|
24,987.85
|
- 27.02
|
497.44
|
FTSE 100
|
10,353.84
|
- 32.39
|
422.46
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,327.88
|
4.60
|
178.38
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,130.26
|
13.54
|
161.42
|
Bist 100
|
13,797.04
|
- 41.34
|
2,535.52
|
RTS
|
1,108.95
|
4.23
|
- 5.18
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1909
|
0.0000
|
0.0164
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3662
|
- 0.0020
|
0.0189
|
JPY/USD
|
153.4100
|
- 1.8400
|
- 3.0400
|
RUB/USD
|
77.2677
|
0.0495
|
- 1.4823
|
TRY/USD
|
43.6347
|
0.0257
|
0.6785
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9112
|
0.0001
|
- 0.0778
