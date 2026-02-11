Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 09:04
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    69.32

    0.42

    8.47

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    64.50

    0.31

    7.08

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,082.20

    34.10

    741.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    50,188.14

    52.27

    2,124.85

    S&P 500

    6,941.81

    - 23.01

    96.31

    Nasdaq

    23,102.47

    - 136.20

    - 139.52

    Nikkei

    57,650.54

    60.00

    7,311.06

    Dax

    24,987.85

    - 27.02

    497.44

    FTSE 100

    10,353.84

    - 32.39

    422.46

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,327.88

    4.60

    178.38

    Shanghai Composite

    4,130.26

    13.54

    161.42

    Bist 100

    13,797.04

    - 41.34

    2,535.52

    RTS

    1,108.95

    4.23

    - 5.18

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1909

    0.0000

    0.0164

    USD/GBP

    1.3662

    - 0.0020

    0.0189

    JPY/USD

    153.4100

    - 1.8400

    - 3.0400

    RUB/USD

    77.2677

    0.0495

    - 1.4823

    TRY/USD

    43.6347

    0.0257

    0.6785

    CNY/USD

    6.9112

    0.0001

    - 0.0778
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (11.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (11.02.2026)

