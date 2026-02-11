Vance: President Trump admires both Azerbaijan, Armenia

"The peace deal, which I think is the seventh or eighth peace deal that he's [President Donald Trump] struck between Azerbaijan and Armenia, I know he's very proud of, in part because he admires both your country and, of course, Armenia as well," JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, said at an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku on February 10, Report informs.

"But really, I think, unfortunately, the last administration made a lot of mistakes, and one of the mistakes that it made is that it had a very dumb policy towards Azerbaijan. We have corrected that under the President's leadership. I'm very grateful for that," he noted.