    Vance emphasizes Ilham Aliyev's leadership in advancing peace agenda

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 08:41
    The US Vice President JD Vance emphasized Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's leadership in advancing the peace agenda.

    He was speaking at an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku on February 10, Report informs.

    The head of state hailed the special role of US President Donald Trump in achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    JD Vance also highlighted the tolerant environment prevailing in Azerbaijan, noting that representatives of different religions live in peace and friendship in the country as one family.

    During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the development of the TRIPP transport corridor. They also discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in politics, the economy, trade, high technologies, artificial intelligence, the establishment of data centers, and other areas, as well as issues of mutual interest.

    Vens sülh gündəliyinin irəli aparılmasında İlham Əliyevin liderliyini vurğulayıb
    Вэнс подчеркнул лидерство Ильхама Алиева в продвижении мирной повестки

