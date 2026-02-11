Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan's Garabagh monuments included in Islamic World Heritage List

    Cultural policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 08:14
    Azerbaijan's Garabagh monuments included in Islamic World Heritage List

    The 13th session of the Islamic World Heritage Committee of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, running from February 10 to 13, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the session, the committee reviewed nominations submitted to the Islamic World Heritage List and the Islamic World Heritage Tentative List.

    It was decided to include the nomination files prepared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture for the Aghdam "Imarat" Historical and Architectural Museum Complex and the Shusha City State Reserve in ICESCO's Islamic World Heritage List.

    This marks the first time monuments from Aghdam have been included in international cultural heritage lists and also recognizes the cultural and historical significance of Shusha.

    ICESCO Uzbekistan Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Qarabağ abidələri İslam Dünyası İrs Siyahılarına daxil edilib
    Photo
    Памятники Карабаха включены в Список наследия исламского мира

    Latest News

    09:42
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and United States expand cooperation in healthcare

    Health
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (11.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:20

    Qarabag move up nine places in world ranking

    Football
    09:04

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:01

    Armenian PM seeks to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan before parliamentary elections

    Region
    08:47

    Venezuela resumes oil supplies to Israel

    Other countries
    08:41

    Vance emphasizes Ilham Aliyev's leadership in advancing peace agenda

    Foreign policy
    08:35

    Vance: President Trump admires both Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Foreign policy
    08:30

    Ilham Aliyev: 'I had two meetings with President Trump in last six months'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed