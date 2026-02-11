Azerbaijan's Garabagh monuments included in Islamic World Heritage List

The 13th session of the Islamic World Heritage Committee of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, running from February 10 to 13, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During the session, the committee reviewed nominations submitted to the Islamic World Heritage List and the Islamic World Heritage Tentative List.

It was decided to include the nomination files prepared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture for the Aghdam "Imarat" Historical and Architectural Museum Complex and the Shusha City State Reserve in ICESCO's Islamic World Heritage List.

This marks the first time monuments from Aghdam have been included in international cultural heritage lists and also recognizes the cultural and historical significance of Shusha.