    Industrial production in Azerbaijan rises nearly 3%

    Industry
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 11:24
    Industrial production in Azerbaijan rises nearly 3%

    In January 2026, industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan and individual entrepreneurs operating in this sector produced goods worth 4.7 billion manats (over $2.76 billion), marking a 2.5% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    According to the committee's data, output in the oil and gas sector increased by 1.4% over the past year, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 8.7%.

    Of total industrial production, 56.4% came from the mining sector, 35.2% from processing, 7.4% from electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution and supply, and 1% from water supply, waste treatment and processing.

    In the mining sector, commercial oil production fell by 2.3%, while commercial gas production rose by 8.7%.

    Azərbaycanda sənaye istehsalı 3 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Промпроизводство в Азербайджане в январе выросло на 2,5%

