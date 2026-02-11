Industrial production in Azerbaijan rises nearly 3%

In January 2026, industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan and individual entrepreneurs operating in this sector produced goods worth 4.7 billion manats (over $2.76 billion), marking a 2.5% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee's data, output in the oil and gas sector increased by 1.4% over the past year, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 8.7%.

Of total industrial production, 56.4% came from the mining sector, 35.2% from processing, 7.4% from electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution and supply, and 1% from water supply, waste treatment and processing.

In the mining sector, commercial oil production fell by 2.3%, while commercial gas production rose by 8.7%.