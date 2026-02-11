mygov platform users exceed 2.5 million in Azerbaijan

The number of users of Azerbaijan's mygov platform has exceeded 2.5 million, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said at the "Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum: Digital Transformation and Technology Bridge," Report informs.

According to him, this figure shows that approximately one quarter of the country's population uses the platform: "mygov has become one of Azerbaijan's fastest-growing applications with the widest range of digital services."

The deputy minister noted that digital documents integrated into the platform - including ID cards, driver's licenses and other documents - have the same legal force as physical documents.

Mammadov said that citizens can carry out procedures related to marriage, parenthood, education, signing employment contracts and social security entirely in digital form without visiting any physical location.

He added that in Azerbaijan, employment contracts in both the public and private sectors are now signed fully electronically using an electronic signature: "No paper is printed for this purpose."

The deputy minister emphasized that the expansion of digital public services contributes to greater transparency, speed and security in governance and that this model can be considered an exemplary approach for the region.