Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rise 5.7% in January

In January this year, consumer prices in Azerbaijan increased by 5.7% compared to the same period last year, including a 7.1% rise in food products, beverages and tobacco, 3.5% in non-food products, and 5.6% in paid services provided to the population, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

According to the data, consumer prices rose by 1.5% in January compared to the previous month, including a 1.3% increase in food products, beverages and tobacco over the month.

In January, higher price increases were observed for pasta, oatmeal, sausage products, fish and fish products, milk, yogurt, cheese, curd cheese, cottage cheese, eggs, tangerines, bananas, apples, pears, persimmons, kiwi, walnuts, hazelnuts, greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet peppers, pumpkin, eggplant, garlic, potatoes, chocolate products, vodka, cognac, wine and cigarettes. Meanwhile, price decreases were recorded for round-grain rice, oranges, white cabbage, table beet, carrots and tomato paste. No significant changes were observed in the prices of other food products.

Last month, consumer prices for non-food goods increased by 1.3% compared to the previous month. Higher price increases were observed for fabrics, wallpaper, plastic windows, laminate parquet, cement, tables and chairs, carpets, heating devices for heating systems, small electrical appliances, AI-92 gasoline, diesel fuel, engine oil, mobile phones, newspapers and jewelry, while price decreases were recorded for sawn timber, refrigerators, air conditioners and tablet computers. No significant changes were observed in the prices of other non-food goods.

In January, consumer prices for paid services provided to the population increased by 1.9% compared to December. Price increases were mainly observed in electricity and natural gas supply, medical and dental services, taxi fares, hairdressing services, and catering services provided by restaurants and cafes, while decreases were recorded in goods delivery services and international passenger transportation by air. No significant changes were observed in the prices of other paid services.