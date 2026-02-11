Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up nearly 76%

In January 2026, approximately 1.406 billion manats (nearly $827 million) were invested in fixed capital in Azerbaijan, marking a 75.6% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

Over the past year, investments in the oil and gas sector grew by 78.3%, and investments in the non-oil and gas sector rose by 73.9%.

During the month, 758.6 million manats (just over $446.2 million), or 54%, were invested in production, 551 million manats (just over $324.1 million), or 39.2%, in services, and 96.3 million manats (over $56.6 million), or 6.8%, in housing construction.

Domestic funds constituted 78% or 1.004 billion manats (approximately $590.6 million) of the investments directed to fixed capital.