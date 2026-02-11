Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up nearly 76%

    Finance
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 11:44
    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up nearly 76%

    In January 2026, approximately 1.406 billion manats (nearly $827 million) were invested in fixed capital in Azerbaijan, marking a 75.6% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Over the past year, investments in the oil and gas sector grew by 78.3%, and investments in the non-oil and gas sector rose by 73.9%.

    During the month, 758.6 million manats (just over $446.2 million), or 54%, were invested in production, 551 million manats (just over $324.1 million), or 39.2%, in services, and 96.3 million manats (over $56.6 million), or 6.8%, in housing construction.

    Domestic funds constituted 78% or 1.004 billion manats (approximately $590.6 million) of the investments directed to fixed capital.

    investments Azerbaijan's economy State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına investisiya qoyuluşu 76 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Инвестиции в экономику Азербайджана выросли почти на 76%

    Latest News

    12:52
    Photo

    Taleh Kazimov: Azerbaijan-US economic co-op reaches strategic stage

    Finance
    12:46

    AzerGold CJSC marks 11 years since its establishment

    Business
    12:26

    Azerbaijan negotiating with 18 countries to implement digital government solutions

    ICT
    12:20

    Regional Acceleration Center in Azerbaijan strengthens innovation ecosystem

    ICT
    12:18

    Joint projects with Azerbaijan could double Türkiye's IT sector volume

    ICT
    12:13

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink memorandum of cooperation in tech

    ICT
    11:55
    Photo

    Mexico's Chamber of Deputies establish friendship group with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:52

    Japan Airlines: Unauthorized access may have leaked personal data of 28,000 users

    Other countries
    11:49

    Envoy: Energy, infrastructure ties lead Azerbaijan–Türkiye agenda

    Business
    All News Feed