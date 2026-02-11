Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up nearly 76%
Finance
- 11 February, 2026
- 11:44
In January 2026, approximately 1.406 billion manats (nearly $827 million) were invested in fixed capital in Azerbaijan, marking a 75.6% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
Over the past year, investments in the oil and gas sector grew by 78.3%, and investments in the non-oil and gas sector rose by 73.9%.
During the month, 758.6 million manats (just over $446.2 million), or 54%, were invested in production, 551 million manats (just over $324.1 million), or 39.2%, in services, and 96.3 million manats (over $56.6 million), or 6.8%, in housing construction.
Domestic funds constituted 78% or 1.004 billion manats (approximately $590.6 million) of the investments directed to fixed capital.
Latest News
12:52
Photo
Taleh Kazimov: Azerbaijan-US economic co-op reaches strategic stageFinance
12:46
AzerGold CJSC marks 11 years since its establishmentBusiness
12:26
Azerbaijan negotiating with 18 countries to implement digital government solutionsICT
12:20
Regional Acceleration Center in Azerbaijan strengthens innovation ecosystemICT
12:18
Joint projects with Azerbaijan could double Türkiye's IT sector volumeICT
12:13
Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink memorandum of cooperation in techICT
11:55
Photo
Mexico's Chamber of Deputies establish friendship group with AzerbaijanForeign policy
11:52
Japan Airlines: Unauthorized access may have leaked personal data of 28,000 usersOther countries
11:49