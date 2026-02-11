Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Video of meeting with Vance posted on Ilham Aliyev's official social media pages

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 11:03
    Video of meeting with Vance posted on Ilham Aliyev's official social media pages

    A video of the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and US Vice President James David Vance has been published on the official social media pages of the President of Azerbaijan.

    Report presents this publication:

    Video of meeting with Vance posted on Ilham Aliyev's official social media pages

    Ilham Aliyev J.D. Vance Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Video
    İlham Əliyevin sosial media səhifələrində ABŞ Vitse-prezidenti ilə görüşündən video paylaşılıb
    Video
    На официальных страницах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях опубликовано видео встречи с Вэнсом

    Latest News

    11:16

    Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rise 5.7% in January

    Finance
    11:06

    Four killed in Russian attack on city in Kharkiv region

    Region
    11:03
    Video

    Video of meeting with Vance posted on Ilham Aliyev's official social media pages

    Foreign policy
    10:45

    EIA reveals Azerbaijan's oil production forecast for 2027

    Energy
    10:43
    Photo

    Defense industry co-op prospects discussed at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Military
    10:22

    EIA lowers Azerbaijan oil output forecast for 2026

    Energy
    10:19

    Carney suspends trip to Europe following B.C. school shooting

    Other countries
    10:06

    Azeri Light price slightly declines on world market

    Energy
    09:58
    Photo

    US Vice President and spouse visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed