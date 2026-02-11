Four killed in Russian attack on city in Kharkiv region

Four people have been killed in drone strikes by the Russian armed forces in the city of Bohodukhiv in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Report informs, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Russian troops attacked the private residential sector of the city of Bohodukhiv with a strike drone. The hit targeted a completely destroyed residential house. A fire broke out over an area of 60 square meters. As a result, four people were killed - three children under the age of two and one man," the statement said.