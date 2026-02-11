Azerbaijan, Türkiye complete technical integration of e-signatures

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have completed the technical stage of mutual recognition of electronic signatures and the integration of digital document management, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said at the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum "Digital Transformation and Technological Bridge" in Baku, Report informs.

He stated that all technical processes and testing stages for the mutual recognition of electronic signatures have been completed.

"Work is currently underway to jointly develop the relevant regulatory framework to give the process full legal force. We hope that this stage will also be completed soon," he noted.

The deputy minister emphasized that digital transformation has been identified as a key priority of state policy in Azerbaijan, and large-scale reforms are being implemented in this area.

Furthermore, he noted that last year, a concept for the digital development of the Azerbaijani economy was approved, establishing a unified digital approach for citizens, businesses, and the government.

"The main goals include digitalizing government services, reducing the administrative burden on businesses, and increasing the accessibility of services," Mammadov noted.