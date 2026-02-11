Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye complete technical integration of e-signatures

    ICT
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 11:21
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye complete technical integration of e-signatures

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye have completed the technical stage of mutual recognition of electronic signatures and the integration of digital document management, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said at the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum "Digital Transformation and Technological Bridge" in Baku, Report informs.

    He stated that all technical processes and testing stages for the mutual recognition of electronic signatures have been completed.

    "Work is currently underway to jointly develop the relevant regulatory framework to give the process full legal force. We hope that this stage will also be completed soon," he noted.

    The deputy minister emphasized that digital transformation has been identified as a key priority of state policy in Azerbaijan, and large-scale reforms are being implemented in this area.

    Furthermore, he noted that last year, a concept for the digital development of the Azerbaijani economy was approved, establishing a unified digital approach for citizens, businesses, and the government.

    "The main goals include digitalizing government services, reducing the administrative burden on businesses, and increasing the accessibility of services," Mammadov noted.

    Azerbaijan Turkiye e-signatures
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə elektron imzaları qarşılıqlı tanımağa texniki baxımdan hazırdır
    Азербайджан и Турция завершили техническую интеграцию электронных подписей

