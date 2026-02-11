Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President of Azerbaijan congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 11:23
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Victory of the Islamic Revolution, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

    The development of relations between our peoples and countries, bound together by common religious-cultural roots and the ties of good-neighborliness, holds special importance for us. The increasing dynamism in Azerbaijan-Iran relations in recent times gives us great satisfaction.

    Your official and working visits to Azerbaijan last year opened a new chapter in the history of interstate relations and gave impetus to the development of our mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Currently, the scope of issues on our bilateral agenda is expanding and becoming enriched with new content. The intensive nature of visits at various levels, the documents signed, the joint projects implemented, including the effective work of the State Commission, create favorable opportunities for deepening our cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

    I am confident that, for the sake of security and prosperity in our region, Azerbaijan-Iran relations and cooperation will continue to strengthen through our joint efforts in line with the interests of our friendly and brotherly peoples.

    On this momentous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, as well as enduring peace and prosperity to the friendly and brotherly people of Iran," reads the letter.

    President Ilham Aliyev Masoud Pezeshkian Iran Azerbaijan Victory of the Islamic Revolution
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Məsud Pezeşkianı təbrik edib
    Президент Азербайджана поздравил Масуда Пезешкиана с национальным праздником

