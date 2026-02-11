US Embassy: Vances' visit to Martyrs' Alley 'opportunity to recognize sacrifices made by Azerbaijani people'
- 11 February, 2026
- 11:42
The Vances' visit to the Martyrs' Alley was an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices made by the Azerbaijani people, the US Embassy in Baku said in a post on X, according to Report.
The diplomatic mission noted that on February 11, US Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance visited Martyrs" Alley, honoring the memory of those who gave their lives for Azerbaijan.
"The Vances" visit was an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices made by the Azerbaijani people and underscored the importance of remembrance, dignity, and peace," the post reads.
Bu gün ABŞ-nin vitse-prezidenti Ceyms Devid Vens və İkinci xanım Uşa Vens Şəhidlər Xiyabanını ziyarət edərək Azərbaycanın müstəqilliyi uğrunda canlarından keçmiş şəhidlərin xatirəsini dərin ehtiramla yad etdilər. Vens ailəsinin bu ziyarəti Azərbaycan xalqının göstərdiyi… pic.twitter.com/N2PZIrYnMW— U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) February 11, 2026