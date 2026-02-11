Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    US Embassy: Vances' visit to Martyrs' Alley 'opportunity to recognize sacrifices made by Azerbaijani people'

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 11:42
    The Vances' visit to the Martyrs' Alley was an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices made by the Azerbaijani people, the US Embassy in Baku said in a post on X, according to Report.

    The diplomatic mission noted that on February 11, US Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance visited Martyrs" Alley, honoring the memory of those who gave their lives for Azerbaijan.

    "The Vances" visit was an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices made by the Azerbaijani people and underscored the importance of remembrance, dignity, and peace," the post reads.

    Səfirlik: Vens ailəsinin Şəhidlər xiyabanını ziyarəti Azərbaycan xalqının göstərdiyi fədakarlıqlara hörmətin ifadəsidir
    Посольство США: Посещение Вэнсом Аллеи шехидов - дань уважения Азербайджану

