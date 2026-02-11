Arab Parliament President visits Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 11 February, 2026
- 08:21
A delegation led by Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, visited Azerbaijan on February 10, Report informs via AZERTAC.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Arab Parliament President was welcomed by Musa Gasimli, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, and other officials.
