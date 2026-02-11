Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Arab Parliament President visits Azerbaijan

    • 11 February, 2026
    Arab Parliament President visits Azerbaijan

    A delegation led by Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, visited Azerbaijan on February 10, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Arab Parliament President was welcomed by Musa Gasimli, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, and other officials.

