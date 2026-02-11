Azerbaijan and United States expand cooperation in healthcare

Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev has met with members of the US Chamber of Commerce.

The Ministry of Health told Report that the meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the healthcare sector.

The sides discussed the modernization of the healthcare system, the introduction of innovative medical technologies, as well as cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry and medical education.

Information was also provided on the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan's healthcare sector under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, including efforts to improve the quality of medical services, strengthen human capital in healthcare, and advance digitalization.

Musayev emphasized the importance of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners, including US companies.

At the meeting, Jennifer Miel, Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce for the Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye, expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan and highlighted the potential for sharing the expertise and technologies of American companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.