Qarabag move up nine places in world ranking
Football
- 11 February, 2026
- 09:20
Qarabag FK have climbed nine places in the world ranking released by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), Report informs
The Horsemen are ranked 60th with 200 points.
Among Azerbaijan's other representatives, Sabah (96 points) rose from 224th to 211th place. Zira (63 points) dropped from 389th to 418th, while Araz-Nakhchivan (59 points) fell from 456th to 468th position.
French club PSG (595 points) lead the ranking, which includes 502 teams.
