Ilham Aliyev: 'I had two meetings with President Trump in last six months'

"I had two meetings with President Trump in the last six months," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at an expanded meeting with JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, in Baku on February 10, Report informs.

"We highly value relations between our countries, especially during the last six months, which were absolutely fantastic for our partnership. I had two meetings with President Trump in the last six months, and also your official visit to Azerbaijan-this really demonstrates the mutual interest and mutual will to strengthen our partnership. Today, our partnership is going to be elevated to a higher level formally, and the scope of activity and interaction between our teams really demonstrates a high level of partnership spirit.

I wish you a pleasant stay, and I'm sure that the visit will be another contribution to our strong cooperation. So, welcome once again," Ilham Aliyev said.