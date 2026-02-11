Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Ilham Aliyev: 'I had two meetings with President Trump in last six months'

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 08:30
    Ilham Aliyev: 'I had two meetings with President Trump in last six months'

    "I had two meetings with President Trump in the last six months," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at an expanded meeting with JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, in Baku on February 10, Report informs.

    "We highly value relations between our countries, especially during the last six months, which were absolutely fantastic for our partnership. I had two meetings with President Trump in the last six months, and also your official visit to Azerbaijan-this really demonstrates the mutual interest and mutual will to strengthen our partnership. Today, our partnership is going to be elevated to a higher level formally, and the scope of activity and interaction between our teams really demonstrates a high level of partnership spirit.

    I wish you a pleasant stay, and I'm sure that the visit will be another contribution to our strong cooperation. So, welcome once again," Ilham Aliyev said.

    Vance's Azerbaijan visit President Ilham Aliyev President Donald Trump
    İlham Əliyev: Son altı ayda mənim Prezident Trampla iki görüşüm olub
    Ильхам Алиев назвал абсолютно фантастическим партнерство Баку и Вашингтона в последние 6 месяцев

    Latest News

    09:42
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and United States expand cooperation in healthcare

    Health
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (11.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:20

    Qarabag move up nine places in world ranking

    Football
    09:04

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:01

    Armenian PM seeks to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan before parliamentary elections

    Region
    08:47

    Venezuela resumes oil supplies to Israel

    Other countries
    08:41

    Vance emphasizes Ilham Aliyev's leadership in advancing peace agenda

    Foreign policy
    08:35

    Vance: President Trump admires both Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Foreign policy
    08:30

    Ilham Aliyev: 'I had two meetings with President Trump in last six months'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed