    Venezuela resumes oil supplies to Israel

    11 February, 2026
    Venezuela ships the first oil batch to Israel in several years after its President Nicolas Maduro was captured by the United States, Bloomberg noted, citing sources, Report informs.

    The cargo is transported for Bazan Group, the top crude oil refiner in Israel.

    The greater portion of Venezuelan oil was sold over the last month to buyers in India, Spain and the United States, the news agency said.

    KİV: Venesuela İsrailə neft tədarükünü bərpa edib
    СМИ: Венесуэла возобновила поставки нефти в Израиль

