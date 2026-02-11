US Embassy: Strategic Partnership Charter to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has commented on the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter between the two countries, Report informs.

"Today, Vice President JD Vance and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Baku to discuss the implementation of the historic August 8 White House Peace Summit and reaffirm their shared commitment to regional peace, security, and prosperity. The leaders signed the US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter, which will strengthen bilateral relations between our countries. The United States remains committed to working with Azerbaijan to unlock the great potential of the South Caucasus region," the embassy wrote on X.