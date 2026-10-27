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    Azeri Light crude sells for $127.6 per barrel

    Energy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 09:58
    Azeri Light crude sells for $127.6 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $1.01, or 0.8%, to $127.6 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $127.97 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis gained $1.51, or 1.31%, to $116.4 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 128 dollara yaxınlaşıb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти приблизилась к $128 за баррель
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