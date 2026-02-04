SOCAR: Security measures at production facilities tightened amid adverse weather
Energy
- 04 February, 2026
- 11:53
Due to the sharp change in weather conditions in Azerbaijan, including unstable and windy weather, security measures have been strengthened at the production facilities of SOCAR's Azneft Production Union, Report informs.
"Hazardous work has been restricted, and necessary health protection measures have been taken within established labor standards," the association noted.
