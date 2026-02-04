Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    SOCAR: Security measures at production facilities tightened amid adverse weather

    Energy
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 11:53
    SOCAR: Security measures at production facilities tightened amid adverse weather

    Due to the sharp change in weather conditions in Azerbaijan, including unstable and windy weather, security measures have been strengthened at the production facilities of SOCAR's Azneft Production Union, Report informs.

    "Hazardous work has been restricted, and necessary health protection measures have been taken within established labor standards," the association noted.

    SOCAR Azneft Production Union Azerbaijan
