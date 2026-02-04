Azerbaijan's banking sector's excess liquid funds reach almost AZN4 billion

By the end of 2025, Azerbaijan's banking sector's excess liquid funds amounted to 3.9 billion manats (approximately $2.3 billion), Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated at a press conference held today, Report informs.

"Despite this, by using all our tools within the operational framework of monetary policy, we have managed to control our main reference interest index - the AZIR (Azerbaijan Interbank Rate) index around the discount rate. You can already monitor this on a daily basis," he noted.