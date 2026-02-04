Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan's banking sector's excess liquid funds reach almost AZN4 billion

    Finance
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 12:26
    By the end of 2025, Azerbaijan's banking sector's excess liquid funds amounted to 3.9 billion manats (approximately $2.3 billion), Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated at a press conference held today, Report informs.

    "Despite this, by using all our tools within the operational framework of monetary policy, we have managed to control our main reference interest index - the AZIR (Azerbaijan Interbank Rate) index around the discount rate. You can already monitor this on a daily basis," he noted.

    Azərbaycanın bank sektorunun izafi likvid vəsaitləri 4 milyard manata çatıb
    ЦБА: Избыточная ликвидность банков достигла почти 4 млрд манатов

