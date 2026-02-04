Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees no need for sector-specific banks

    Finance
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 13:28
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees no need for sector-specific banks

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) does not consider it appropriate to establish banks specializing in specific sectors of the economy, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on Wednesday, according to Report.

    Kazimov noted that there is currently no need for such institutions in Azerbaijan, pointing out that the country previously had experience with agricultural banking, while most banks today operate under a universal model.

    "I do not think there is demand in the market for sector-specific banks. Our main objective is to strengthen interbank competition," he said.

    Kazimov added that some banks may choose to focus on certain areas in the future, such as operating exclusively in mortgage lending, but emphasized that there is no such necessity at present.

    CBA Taleh Kazimov banks
    AMB-nin sədri: "Sahəvi banklara ehtiyac yoxdur"
    ЦБА не считает целесообразным создание в Азербайджане отраслевых банков

    Latest News

    14:06

    CBA Governor: Azerbaijan stays out of global economic war

    Finance
    14:05

    Six injured in school attack in Russia's Krasnoyarsk

    Region
    13:58

    Rector: Azerbaijani becomes second major language at Uzbekistan State World Languages University

    Education and science
    13:42

    Taleh Kazimov: Some experts create hype around exchange rates in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    13:28

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees no need for sector-specific banks

    Finance
    13:26

    Kazakhstan, Pakistan aim to boost trade to $1B

    Other countries
    13:24

    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan plan $10B joint investment package

    Business
    13:19

    Volume of Azerbaijan's Eurobonds in circulation in 2025 revealed

    Finance
    13:13

    CBA: Azerbaijanis purchased net $17B worth of foreign currency in 25 years

    Finance
    All News Feed