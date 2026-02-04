Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Volume of Azerbaijan's Eurobonds in circulation in 2025 revealed

    Finance
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 13:19
    Volume of Azerbaijan's Eurobonds in circulation in 2025 revealed

    Azerbaijan's international sovereign bonds (eurobonds) placed on external financial markets amounted to $1.387 billion as of January 1, 2026, accounting for 28.8% of the country's external public debt, the Ministry of Finance told Report.

    According to the data, the volume of eurobonds remained unchanged compared to the level recorded at the end of 2024.

    Of the total amount, eurobonds worth $310.7 million are due to mature by 2029, while bonds totaling $1.076 billion have a maturity date of 2032.

    The coupon rates on these eurobonds stand at 5.125% and 3.5%, respectively.

    eurobonds Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance
