Pashinyan expects foreign embassies in Armenia to lift warnings on visiting border areas
Region
- 12 February, 2026
- 14:11
Embassies operating in Armenia should stop urging their citizens to refrain from visiting the country's border regions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a government meeting, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
He stated that in previous years, some embassies had repeatedly warned citizens to avoid visiting border areas, particularly the Syunik region. However, he did not specify which embassies he was referring to.
"Mr. Mirzoyan (Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan - ed.), we need to work with these embassies to ensure they don't continue to do this out of inertia," he said.
Pashinyan noted that international reports list Armenia as a safe country in terms of crime rates, as evidenced by data from 2025.
Latest News
14:49
Thomas Tuchel extends England stay to EURO 2028Football
14:46
Ukrainian drone strike causes fire at refinery in Russia's Komi regionOther countries
14:41
US Department of State: Vance's Baku visit has established powerful foundation for regional stabilityForeign policy
14:33
Minister: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan have potential to create digital hub - INTERVIEWICT
14:27
Samarkand to host first Central Asia-EU interparliamentary summitRegion
14:11
Pashinyan expects foreign embassies in Armenia to lift warnings on visiting border areasRegion
14:07
Crude bomb blast injures 3 at Bangladesh polling centerRegion
13:52
ACG block produces 330,000 barrels per day in 2025Energy
13:44