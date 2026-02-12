Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Pashinyan expects foreign embassies in Armenia to lift warnings on visiting border areas

    Region
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 14:11
    Pashinyan expects foreign embassies in Armenia to lift warnings on visiting border areas

    Embassies operating in Armenia should stop urging their citizens to refrain from visiting the country's border regions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a government meeting, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    He stated that in previous years, some embassies had repeatedly warned citizens to avoid visiting border areas, particularly the Syunik region. However, he did not specify which embassies he was referring to.

    "Mr. Mirzoyan (Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan - ed.), we need to work with these embassies to ensure they don't continue to do this out of inertia," he said.

    Pashinyan noted that international reports list Armenia as a safe country in terms of crime rates, as evidenced by data from 2025.

    Paşinyan: Səfirliklər vətəndaşlarına sərhəd rayonlarımıza səfər etməməklə bağlı çağırışları dayandırmalıdır
    Пашинян ждет от зарубежных посольств в Армении снятия запрета на посещение приграничья

