Ramiz Mehdiyev legalized more than $10M of criminally obtained funds

Former head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev legalized more than 17,000,000 manats (over $10,000,000) of criminally obtained funds, 2025, Report informs, referring to the State Security Service (SSS).

Ramiz Mehdiyev, submitted a written material prepared in August-September 2025, in a foreign language under the title "Proposals on the Restructuring of the State Administration System", which contained secret plans and directions of action against the state power, to Ali Karimli on September 27, 2025 through his assistant Amirov Eldar Gurban oglu and others, in order to jointly agree on the issues stipulated in that document. On October 3, 2025, he sent the final edited copy of the article through employees of the "Sharg-Garb" OJSC, which he actually owned, to the senior officials of the special service agencies of the foreign state with whom he had previously personally contacted, and this transaction was technically registered.

By these actions, Ramiz Mehdiyev took actions aimed at seizing state power with the help of foreign special service agencies and forcibly changing the constitutional structure, and committed a treason by assisting representatives of a foreign state contrary to the interests of the state security of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For his participation in the listed criminal acts, Ramiz Mehdiyev has been held responsible under articles 193-1.3.2 (legalization of a large amount of property obtained through crime), 274 (treason) and 278.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.