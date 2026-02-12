Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President awards highest ranks and medals to State Tax Service employees

    12 February, 2026
    President awards highest ranks and medals to State Tax Service employees

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev awarded the highest special ranks to employees of the State Tax Service (STS).

    According to Report, the head of state signed the corresponding decree.

    In particular, the head of the STS, Orkhan Nazarli, was awarded the highest special rank of "State Tax Service Advisor of the 2nd Degree."

    By another decree, several employees of the State Tax Service were awarded state medals.

