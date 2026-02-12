Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Number of BP's Azerbaijani employees dropped nearly 3% in 2025

    Energy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 16:35
    Number of BP's Azerbaijani employees dropped nearly 3% in 2025

    At the end of 2025, the number of BP's Azerbaijani national employees was 2,344, including fixed-term employees, Report informs.

    According to the 2025 full-year results, released by the field operator BP-Azerbaijan, jointly with its partners, this represents a decrease of 69 people or 2.8% compared to 2024.

    Since mid-2018, 90% of BP Azerbaijan's professional staff has been nationals. Non-professional staff of BP in Azerbaijan is 100% nationalized.

    BP will continue its efforts to optimize its learning and development programmes and will actively participate in public and private sector initiatives contributing to the development of the local talent market.

    Meanwhile, in 2024, the number of BP's Azerbaijani national employees stood at 2,413, including fixed-term employees.

    BP Azerbaijan employees BP-Azerbaijan
    Ötən il BP-nin Azərbaycandakı əməkdaşlarının sayı 3 %-ə yaxın azalıb
    В 2025 году число работающих в ВР граждан Азербайджана сократилось почти на 3%

