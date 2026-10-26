Tom Berendsen: The Netherlands supports steps toward lasting peace between Baku, Yerevan
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 12:07
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Netherlands supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and steps aimed at ensuring sustainable peace, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said, Report informs citing his post on X.
Berendsen also noted that the Netherlands plans to deepen cooperation with both countries.
"This week I am visiting Azerbaijan and Armenia to further deepen our cooperation with both countries. I will also speak with colleagues Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan about the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace settlement process. The Netherlands supports subsequent steps toward sustainable peace," he wrote.
Tom Berendsen: Niderland Bakı və İrəvan arasında dayanıqlı sülh üçün addımları dəstəkləyir
Том Берендсен: Нидерланды поддерживают шаги для устойчивого мира между Баку и Ереваном
Latest News
12:36
Garadagh SPP's power output reaches almost 1.5B kWhEnergy
12:32
Interest in World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue growingCultural policy
12:29
Nihal Saad: Azerbaijan plays important role in promoting intercultural dialogueForeign policy
12:25
Azerbaijan's oil exports to Romania up over 30%Energy
12:11
Armenian PM declares 'war party' destroyed after local electionsRegion
12:07
Tom Berendsen: The Netherlands supports steps toward lasting peace between Baku, YerevanForeign policy
11:54
Ambassador: The Netherlands' trade representative may visit Azerbaijan in 2027Foreign policy
11:52
Nearly 1,000 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated landsDomestic policy
11:36
One-on-one meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov and Tom Berendsen underway in BakuForeign policy