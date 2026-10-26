Tom Berendsen: The Netherlands supports steps toward lasting peace between Baku, Yerevan

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The Netherlands supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and steps aimed at ensuring sustainable peace, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said, Report informs citing his post on X.

Berendsen also noted that the Netherlands plans to deepen cooperation with both countries.

"This week I am visiting Azerbaijan and Armenia to further deepen our cooperation with both countries. I will also speak with colleagues Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan about the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace settlement process. The Netherlands supports subsequent steps toward sustainable peace," he wrote.