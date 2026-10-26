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    Tom Berendsen: The Netherlands supports steps toward lasting peace between Baku, Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 12:07
    Tom Berendsen: The Netherlands supports steps toward lasting peace between Baku, Yerevan

    The Netherlands supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and steps aimed at ensuring sustainable peace, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said, Report informs citing his post on X.

    Berendsen also noted that the Netherlands plans to deepen cooperation with both countries.

    "This week I am visiting Azerbaijan and Armenia to further deepen our cooperation with both countries. I will also speak with colleagues Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan about the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace settlement process. The Netherlands supports subsequent steps toward sustainable peace," he wrote.

    Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Tom Berendsen
    Tom Berendsen: Niderland Bakı və İrəvan arasında dayanıqlı sülh üçün addımları dəstəkləyir
    Том Берендсен: Нидерланды поддерживают шаги для устойчивого мира между Баку и Ереваном
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