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    Interest in World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue growing

    Cultural policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 12:32
    Interest in World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue growing

    Interest in the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is growing every year, Azerbaijani Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov said at a press conference dedicated to the 7th forum, Report informs.

    Along with leaders, religious figures and young people are also showing great interest in the event, he noted.

    "This year, representatives of different countries will contribute to the development of dialogue by sharing ideas and visions on pressing issues," Jafarov said.

    7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Farid Jafarov
    Fərid Cəfərov: Ümumdünya Mədəniyyətlərarası Dialoq Forumuna maraq hər il artır
    Фарид Джафаров: Интерес к Всемирному форуму межкультурного диалога растет с каждым годом
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