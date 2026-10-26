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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported just over 1.014 million tons of crude oil to Romania, valued at more than $644.3 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the latest data, the exports increased by 30.23% in volume and rose by 50.07% in value compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

During the reporting period, crude oil exports to Romania accounted for 6.4% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported approximately 15.83 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at just over $10.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion during the January–September period. Of this, $23.865 billion came from exports and $13.346 billion from imports.